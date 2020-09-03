A shortage of milk in Japan has coincided with a ill-timed government campaign encouraging people to consume more dairy. Photo: InternetA shortage of milk in Japan has coincided with a ill-timed government campaign encouraging people to consume more dairy. Photo: Internet
Bad moo-ve: cows faint as Japan tells people to drink MORE dairy despite milk shortage

  • Japan is suffering a milk shortage as record temperatures lay herds low with heatstroke and demand increases due to lengthened school year
  • Adding to the stress on the bovine population is a poorly timed campaign by the agriculture ministry encouraging people to consume more dairy, not less

Julian Ryall
Updated: 7:24am, 3 Sep, 2020

