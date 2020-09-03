An Indonesia government officer wears a face shield during a protective mask use campaign in Banda Aceh. Photo: EPAAn Indonesia government officer wears a face shield during a protective mask use campaign in Banda Aceh. Photo: EPA
An Indonesia government officer wears a face shield during a protective mask use campaign in Banda Aceh. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus Indonesia: infections could reach 1 million despite lower official tally, expert warns

  • Indonesia’s official caseload remains below 200,000 but one epidemiologist claims low testing rates make this number inaccurate
  • The country has already reached another grim milestone, as more than 100 doctors have died while fighting the pandemic

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 2:17pm, 3 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indonesia government officer wears a face shield during a protective mask use campaign in Banda Aceh. Photo: EPAAn Indonesia government officer wears a face shield during a protective mask use campaign in Banda Aceh. Photo: EPA
An Indonesia government officer wears a face shield during a protective mask use campaign in Banda Aceh. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE