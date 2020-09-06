A man walks past a school wall painting about female menstruation in Guwahati, India. Photo: AFPA man walks past a school wall painting about female menstruation in Guwahati, India. Photo: AFP
Period leave: will it end India’s taboo or will employers object?

  • In India, firms that offer menstrual leave say it supports women to perform their best and builds a more inclusive work culture
  • But critics say such a policy may worsen the gender gap by pushing companies to hold off on hiring women, especially in senior roles

Gauri Kohli
Updated: 4:56pm, 6 Sep, 2020

