A health worker sprays anti-septic solution in a church in Seoul. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
South Korea’s Christians losing faith amid coronavirus outbreaks linked to churches, pastors say
- Church-linked coronavirus infections have led the public image of churches to fall drastically in South Korea
- Christianity has become more unpopular over the years, due in part to church leaders getting into trouble and a view that the religion promotes old-school values, pastors say
