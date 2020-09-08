A health worker sprays anti-septic solution in a church in Seoul. Photo: Getty Images/TNSA health worker sprays anti-septic solution in a church in Seoul. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
South Korea’s Christians losing faith amid coronavirus outbreaks linked to churches, pastors say

  • Church-linked coronavirus infections have led the public image of churches to fall drastically in South Korea
  • Christianity has become more unpopular over the years, due in part to church leaders getting into trouble and a view that the religion promotes old-school values, pastors say

David Lee
Updated: 8:26am, 8 Sep, 2020

