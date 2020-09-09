Singapore's new contact-tracing programme TraceTogether. Photo: AFPSingapore's new contact-tracing programme TraceTogether. Photo: AFP
Singapore to expand use of TraceTogether as it opens to events of up to 250 people

  • The TraceTogether programme, which tracks who users interact with, will be piloted at events such as exhibitions and conferences
  • Move to resume conference activities is aimed at safeguarding jobs in the tourism and events industry, which is among the worst hit by Covid-19

Kok XinghuiDewey Sim
Kok Xinghui and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 10:08pm, 9 Sep, 2020

