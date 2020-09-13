Abu Siddik, a Rohingya refugee in Cox’s Bazar, with his son, who is recovering from some wounds. Photo: MSFAbu Siddik, a Rohingya refugee in Cox’s Bazar, with his son, who is recovering from some wounds. Photo: MSF
Abu Siddik, a Rohingya refugee in Cox’s Bazar, with his son, who is recovering from some wounds. Photo: MSF
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh struggle with fear and stigma amid coronavirus

  • Some refugees living in cramped camps are afraid to seek medical help due to misconceptions about Covid-19
  • Experts worry the spread of the virus among this community may be more serious than figures reveal, and warn that a spike could have devastating consequences

Topic |   Rohingya Muslims
Raquel Carvalho
Raquel Carvalho

Updated: 8:00am, 13 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Abu Siddik, a Rohingya refugee in Cox’s Bazar, with his son, who is recovering from some wounds. Photo: MSFAbu Siddik, a Rohingya refugee in Cox’s Bazar, with his son, who is recovering from some wounds. Photo: MSF
Abu Siddik, a Rohingya refugee in Cox’s Bazar, with his son, who is recovering from some wounds. Photo: MSF
READ FULL ARTICLE