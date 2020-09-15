Melbourne introduced a citywide curfew last month as it battles a surge in Covid-19 cases. Photo: EPAMelbourne introduced a citywide curfew last month as it battles a surge in Covid-19 cases. Photo: EPA
Melbourne introduced a citywide curfew last month as it battles a surge in Covid-19 cases. Photo: EPA
From Australia to India and the Philippines, are coronavirus lockdowns working?

  • The state of Victoria has one of the world’s harshest restrictions on movement, while citizens in European capitals are patronising bars and restaurants
  • While lockdowns saved lives, they also inflicted huge social and economic costs – and experts say we will not know the full impact, good or bad, for decades

John Power
Updated: 6:00am, 15 Sep, 2020

