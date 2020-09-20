Hong Seuk-nam and Kim Hyun-young at Mount Fitz Roy in Argentina. Photo: DoitbubuHong Seuk-nam and Kim Hyun-young at Mount Fitz Roy in Argentina. Photo: Doitbubu
Hong Seuk-nam and Kim Hyun-young at Mount Fitz Roy in Argentina. Photo: Doitbubu
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

An around-the-world trip the coronavirus can’t spoil: YouTubers’ guide to South Korea

  • On their honeymoon, Hong Seuk-nam and Kim Hyun-young spent a year travelling to 27 countries and five continents
  • While the Covid-19 pandemic has put overseas travel on the back burner, they say there are plenty of wonders at home comparable to the sights of their trip

Topic |   Asia travel
David Lee
David Lee

Updated: 11:16am, 20 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Seuk-nam and Kim Hyun-young at Mount Fitz Roy in Argentina. Photo: DoitbubuHong Seuk-nam and Kim Hyun-young at Mount Fitz Roy in Argentina. Photo: Doitbubu
Hong Seuk-nam and Kim Hyun-young at Mount Fitz Roy in Argentina. Photo: Doitbubu
READ FULL ARTICLE