Jakarta residents wearing face masks as a precaution against Covid-19 cross the road in the capital’s central business district. Photo: AP
Coronavirus Indonesia: Can Jakarta get its raging Covid-19 outbreak under control?
- The stakes are high for the capital city of 10 million people, which indirectly contributes to about 60 per cent of the country’s economy
- Experts say Indonesia, which has the highest death toll in Southeast Asia, is still in its first wave of infections despite earlier social-distancing restrictions
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Jakarta residents wearing face masks as a precaution against Covid-19 cross the road in the capital’s central business district. Photo: AP