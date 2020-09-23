The travel pass will not be country specific and will allow individuals to travel to “quite a wide range of countries”. Photo: AFPThe travel pass will not be country specific and will allow individuals to travel to “quite a wide range of countries”. Photo: AFP
Singapore trials travel-pass scheme for senior business executives in bid to boost coronavirus-hit economy

  • The passes will give holders returning to the island nation the option to take a Covid-19 test and self-isolate until the results are out, in lieu of receiving a stay-home notice
  • The health ministry says the number of passes will be strictly limited, and those using them will have to abide by a controlled itinerary

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:24pm, 23 Sep, 2020

The travel pass will not be country specific and will allow individuals to travel to “quite a wide range of countries”. Photo: AFP
