The travel pass will not be country specific and will allow individuals to travel to “quite a wide range of countries”. Photo: AFP
Singapore trials travel-pass scheme for senior business executives in bid to boost coronavirus-hit economy
- The passes will give holders returning to the island nation the option to take a Covid-19 test and self-isolate until the results are out, in lieu of receiving a stay-home notice
- The health ministry says the number of passes will be strictly limited, and those using them will have to abide by a controlled itinerary
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
