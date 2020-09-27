People flock to the new beach in Manila Bay to take photos. Photo: XinhuaPeople flock to the new beach in Manila Bay to take photos. Photo: Xinhua
In the Philippines, tide of criticism greets Manila’s new fake beach

  • Concerns have been raised over the health and environmental impacts of the crushed dolomite used to make the artificial beach along Manila Bay
  • Authorities also closed it just two days after it was opened after thousands flocked to the beach in violation of social-distancing measures

Alan Robles
Updated: 10:43am, 27 Sep, 2020

