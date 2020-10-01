Malaysia is on the cusp of a new wave of infections, experts say. Photo: BloombergMalaysia is on the cusp of a new wave of infections, experts say. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia can’t afford new coronavirus lockdown, experts warn as Sabah cases rise

  • The spike comes as some 800,000 people in Sabah this week turned out for a state election, sparking fears of a new wave of infections in Malaysia
  • A second movement-control order will have a significant impact on the economy, social well-being and mental health, experts say

Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 9:30am, 1 Oct, 2020

