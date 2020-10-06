Voters wearing face masks queue at a polling station in Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo island on September 26. Photo: APVoters wearing face masks queue at a polling station in Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo island on September 26. Photo: AP
Coronavirus Malaysia: PM blames Sabah election as among causes of huge infection surge

  • After weeks of single or double digit rises, Malaysia on Tuesday recorded 691 new cases – the third record daily increase in the space of four days
  • Despite the surge, a national lockdown was not being considered, Muhyiddin Yassin said from quarantine after one of his ministers tested positive

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 8:07pm, 6 Oct, 2020

