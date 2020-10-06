US President Donald Trump removes his protective mask on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Trump’s Covid-19 antibody treatment was partly developed using Singaporean blood plasma
- One of the two antibodies used in an experimental treatment for the US President was developed using blood samples from three patients in Singapore
- The city state has been recruiting patients who have recovered from the coronavirus to donate blood
