A mother-to-be receives family planning counselling at a Likhaan clinic in Manila. About 2.5 million unplanned pregnancies are expected in the country this year. Photo: Handout
Amid coronavirus lockdown, Philippines sees pregnancy boom and little progress in family planning

  • About 2.5 million unplanned pregnancies are expected to be recorded in the country by the end of the year – a 42 per cent increase over 2019
  • The lockdown has eroded measures intended to slow the birth rate and left an alarming number of women and girls without access to family planning services

Elyssa Lopez
Updated: 9:00am, 18 Oct, 2020

