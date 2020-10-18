A mother-to-be receives family planning counselling at a Likhaan clinic in Manila. About 2.5 million unplanned pregnancies are expected in the country this year. Photo: Handout
Amid coronavirus lockdown, Philippines sees pregnancy boom and little progress in family planning
- About 2.5 million unplanned pregnancies are expected to be recorded in the country by the end of the year – a 42 per cent increase over 2019
- The lockdown has eroded measures intended to slow the birth rate and left an alarming number of women and girls without access to family planning services
