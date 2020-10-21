Indians wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk in a market in Jammu. India is the world's second most affected country after the United States. Photo: AP
‘To hell with this corona’: the mask slips for India’s Covid-19 sceptics
- Meet India’s anti-maskers, a broad church of Covid-19 deniers, conspiracy theorists and even doctors that spans the country
- New study finds a little less than half of Indians wear masks in public, even as experts warn a spike in infections looms for the festival season
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
