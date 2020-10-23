National University of Singapore has had to deal with a number of high-profile sexual misconduct incidents in the last few years. Photo: Facebook National University of Singapore has had to deal with a number of high-profile sexual misconduct incidents in the last few years. Photo: Facebook
National University of Singapore has had to deal with a number of high-profile sexual misconduct incidents in the last few years. Photo: Facebook
National University of Singapore admits mishandling lecturer’s sexual misconduct case

  • Singapore’s largest university said it would be more transparent in giving information about such cases in future
  • The school acknowledged it made a mistake in not telling students about the case before it was publicised on social media

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 10:27pm, 23 Oct, 2020

