An influenza vaccine is administered at a hospital in Seoul. Health workers have reported a drop in the number of people coming in for vaccinations amid public concern following a number of deaths. Photo: Reuters An influenza vaccine is administered at a hospital in Seoul. Health workers have reported a drop in the number of people coming in for vaccinations amid public concern following a number of deaths. Photo: Reuters
An influenza vaccine is administered at a hospital in Seoul. Health workers have reported a drop in the number of people coming in for vaccinations amid public concern following a number of deaths. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Flu vaccine deaths: South Korea scrambles to control panic, says any link is ‘coincidental’

  • President Moon Jae-in urged South Koreans to trust health authorities, calling for widespread vaccinations to avoid a ‘twin pandemic’ of flu and Covid-19
  • This comes after 59 people died after receiving flu shots, and Singapore suspended two of the vaccines as a precaution

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 2:35pm, 27 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An influenza vaccine is administered at a hospital in Seoul. Health workers have reported a drop in the number of people coming in for vaccinations amid public concern following a number of deaths. Photo: Reuters An influenza vaccine is administered at a hospital in Seoul. Health workers have reported a drop in the number of people coming in for vaccinations amid public concern following a number of deaths. Photo: Reuters
An influenza vaccine is administered at a hospital in Seoul. Health workers have reported a drop in the number of people coming in for vaccinations amid public concern following a number of deaths. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE