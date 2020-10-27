An influenza vaccine is administered at a hospital in Seoul. Health workers have reported a drop in the number of people coming in for vaccinations amid public concern following a number of deaths. Photo: Reuters
Flu vaccine deaths: South Korea scrambles to control panic, says any link is ‘coincidental’
- President Moon Jae-in urged South Koreans to trust health authorities, calling for widespread vaccinations to avoid a ‘twin pandemic’ of flu and Covid-19
- This comes after 59 people died after receiving flu shots, and Singapore suspended two of the vaccines as a precaution
Topic | South Korea
