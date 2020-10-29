Patrons and staff celebrate the end of Melbourne’s coronavirus lockdown at a steakhouse on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Melbourne parties as 112-day lockdown ends, but health experts urge caution
- Residents of Australia’s cultural capital were quick to celebrate the city overcoming its second wave of infection, which began in late June
- Thousands of businesses have reopened, but many are struggling – and infection specialists warn that the lockdown’s end is far from ‘game over’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Patrons and staff celebrate the end of Melbourne’s coronavirus lockdown at a steakhouse on Wednesday. Photo: EPA