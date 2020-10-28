Women walk past uprooted trees in central Vietnam’s Quang Ngai province in the aftermath of Typhoon Molave. Photo: AFP Women walk past uprooted trees in central Vietnam’s Quang Ngai province in the aftermath of Typhoon Molave. Photo: AFP
Typhoon Molave smashes through central Vietnam, leaving floods and despair in its wake

  • The typhoon comes amid a harsh storm season that has damaged or destroyed more than 310,000 homes, as the government prepares to evacuate 1.3 million people
  • While there has been an outpouring of support, those affected are bearing the long-term toll of psychological and financial trauma from climate disasters

Topic |   Vietnam
Sen Nguyen
Updated: 9:29pm, 28 Oct, 2020

