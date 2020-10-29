China was the top country of origin for international travellers to Singapore in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg China was the top country of origin for international travellers to Singapore in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
China was the top country of origin for international travellers to Singapore in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Singapore to allow in visitors from mainland China ahead of travel bubble with Hong Kong

  • From November 6, the island nation is also lifting border restrictions for travellers from the Australian state of Victoria as it looks to boost its battered tourism sector
  • The initial reaction on Chinese social media to the decision was mixed, with users saying they did not dare travel outside the mainland

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 9:34pm, 29 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China was the top country of origin for international travellers to Singapore in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg China was the top country of origin for international travellers to Singapore in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
China was the top country of origin for international travellers to Singapore in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE