People are seen in the Susukino entertainment district in Sapporo. The Hokkaido government has raised its coronavirus alert and called on restaurants and bars in the district to close at 10pm. Photo: Kyodo
Japan warned of coronavirus ‘third wave’, as cases soar in Hokkaido and Tokyo
- Japan’s Covid-19 task force released an emergency declaration urging preventive measures to avoid a health crisis during the colder winter months
- Hokkaido, a popular destination that was the centre of a major outbreak during the Snow Festival in February, reported a record 200 cases on Monday
Topic | Japan
People are seen in the Susukino entertainment district in Sapporo. The Hokkaido government has raised its coronavirus alert and called on restaurants and bars in the district to close at 10pm. Photo: Kyodo