Indonesia’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine trial to continue, as Brazil halts theirs

  • Brazil on Monday suspended a late-stage trial for the Chinese vaccine after a person reportedly died, though not because of the vaccine
  • While epidemiologists say suspensions in vaccine trials are ‘normal’, one has cautioned Indonesia to proceed with its Sinovac vaccine trial with extra care

Resty Woro Yuniar in Jakarta

Updated: 7:42pm, 10 Nov, 2020

