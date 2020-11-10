Indonesia has 270 million people and more than 444,000 coronavirus cases. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine trial to continue, as Brazil halts theirs
- Brazil on Monday suspended a late-stage trial for the Chinese vaccine after a person reportedly died, though not because of the vaccine
- While epidemiologists say suspensions in vaccine trials are ‘normal’, one has cautioned Indonesia to proceed with its Sinovac vaccine trial with extra care
