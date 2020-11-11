Turmeric powder and turmeric on wooden background. Photo: Shutterstock
In Sri Lanka, turmeric is being exchanged for gold on the black market
- Demand for the spice, believed to have immunity-boosting qualities, has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic
- This comes as the government last December cut off the imports of many spices to support local producers – a move it will not back down from
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
