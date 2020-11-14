Filipinos in personal protective gear wait to enter a government office in Quezon City. The country has recorded more than 400,000 cases of the coronavirus. Photo: AP Filipinos in personal protective gear wait to enter a government office in Quezon City. The country has recorded more than 400,000 cases of the coronavirus. Photo: AP
Filipinos in personal protective gear wait to enter a government office in Quezon City. The country has recorded more than 400,000 cases of the coronavirus. Photo: AP
Russia, China in lead as Philippines seeks deals for Covid-19 vaccines

  • The Philippines is in talks with 10 countries and regions but seems close to conducting late-stage vaccine trials for the Chinese and Russian candidates
  • American drug maker Pfizer’s vaccine may be challenging to import and it is unclear if President Rodrigo Duterte will approve advance payments to reserve supplies

Elyssa Lopez
Updated: 1:32pm, 14 Nov, 2020

