Filipinos in personal protective gear wait to enter a government office in Quezon City. The country has recorded more than 400,000 cases of the coronavirus. Photo: AP
Russia, China in lead as Philippines seeks deals for Covid-19 vaccines
- The Philippines is in talks with 10 countries and regions but seems close to conducting late-stage vaccine trials for the Chinese and Russian candidates
- American drug maker Pfizer’s vaccine may be challenging to import and it is unclear if President Rodrigo Duterte will approve advance payments to reserve supplies
