A worker checks syringes on the production line at Sinovac Biotech in Beijing, China. Photo: TNS
China’s coronavirus vaccines: is Southeast Asia ready to trust them?
- A soft power victory beckons if Beijing can help nurse its neighbours back to health – but the stakes are high, trust is low and failure would be disastrous
- Key to its drive is Indonesia, which has secured doses of three potential vaccines from China. If they work, success could be contagious
