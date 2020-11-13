Crowds at a marketplace in Mumbai shop for this year’s Diwali festival. Photo: AP Crowds at a marketplace in Mumbai shop for this year’s Diwali festival. Photo: AP
Crowds at a marketplace in Mumbai shop for this year’s Diwali festival. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Diwali shopping frenzy boosts hope for Indian economy amid fears of coronavirus surge

  • People have thronged markets from New Delhi to Mumbai ahead of Saturday’s festival, the country’s biggest holiday
  • But while there is cautious optimism on the effect their spending will have, experts worry the crowds, winter weather and air pollution will see an upswing in Covid-19 cases

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated PressKalpana Sunder
Associated Press and Kalpana Sunder

Updated: 7:03pm, 13 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Crowds at a marketplace in Mumbai shop for this year’s Diwali festival. Photo: AP Crowds at a marketplace in Mumbai shop for this year’s Diwali festival. Photo: AP
Crowds at a marketplace in Mumbai shop for this year’s Diwali festival. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE