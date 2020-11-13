Crowds at a marketplace in Mumbai shop for this year’s Diwali festival. Photo: AP
Diwali shopping frenzy boosts hope for Indian economy amid fears of coronavirus surge
- People have thronged markets from New Delhi to Mumbai ahead of Saturday’s festival, the country’s biggest holiday
- But while there is cautious optimism on the effect their spending will have, experts worry the crowds, winter weather and air pollution will see an upswing in Covid-19 cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Crowds at a marketplace in Mumbai shop for this year’s Diwali festival. Photo: AP