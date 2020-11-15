The vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer is said to be 90 per cent effective. Photo: Reuters The vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer is said to be 90 per cent effective. Photo: Reuters
The vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer is said to be 90 per cent effective. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Why the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is no cure for all coronavirus ills

  • Amid the excitement, questions remain over virus mutations, people refusing to take it and the problem of storing it at -80 degrees
  • In short, given the general public may face a wait of up to year before getting a shot, it’s worth thinking twice before booking that plane ticket

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
John Power
John Power

Updated: 10:00am, 15 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer is said to be 90 per cent effective. Photo: Reuters The vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer is said to be 90 per cent effective. Photo: Reuters
The vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer is said to be 90 per cent effective. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE