Women’s rights activists in New Delhi took to the streets in early November to raise awareness of atrocities committed against women in the country. Photo: AFP Women’s rights activists in New Delhi took to the streets in early November to raise awareness of atrocities committed against women in the country. Photo: AFP
Women’s rights activists in New Delhi took to the streets in early November to raise awareness of atrocities committed against women in the country. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus India: as online sex harassment against working women rises, some demand action

  • Indian women are calling for clarity of laws regarding harassment and for employers to take stricter measures to safeguard their rights
  • The appeal comes amid a startling rise in sex harassment complaints during the coronavirus pandemic, as more women work from home

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gauri Kohli
Gauri Kohli

Updated: 11:47am, 22 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Women’s rights activists in New Delhi took to the streets in early November to raise awareness of atrocities committed against women in the country. Photo: AFP Women’s rights activists in New Delhi took to the streets in early November to raise awareness of atrocities committed against women in the country. Photo: AFP
Women’s rights activists in New Delhi took to the streets in early November to raise awareness of atrocities committed against women in the country. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE