Suicide statistics in Japan were falling before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Photo: Reuters
In Japan, suicide rates among men rise as coronavirus impact hits hard
- The country’s health ministry says 705 working-age men killed themselves in September, as the number of suicides in the country starts to increase again
- Covid-19 financial pressures are compounded by a lack of interaction with colleagues and the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health issues
Topic | Japan
Suicide statistics in Japan were falling before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Photo: Reuters