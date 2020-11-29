An abandoned room in Kanjia village of eastern Jharkhand state, India, where five women accused of witchcraft were murdered. Photo: AFP
Unexplained deaths: how poor healthcare is fuelling Indian witch-hunts
- Sudden unexplained mortalities – together with a lack of health care, education and legal protection – are proving a dangerous mix in India’s rural areas
- Those accused of witchcraft tend to meet a grisly end
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An abandoned room in Kanjia village of eastern Jharkhand state, India, where five women accused of witchcraft were murdered. Photo: AFP