An abandoned room in Kanjia village of eastern Jharkhand state, India, where five women accused of witchcraft were murdered. Photo: AFP An abandoned room in Kanjia village of eastern Jharkhand state, India, where five women accused of witchcraft were murdered. Photo: AFP
An abandoned room in Kanjia village of eastern Jharkhand state, India, where five women accused of witchcraft were murdered. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Unexplained deaths: how poor healthcare is fuelling Indian witch-hunts

  • Sudden unexplained mortalities – together with a lack of health care, education and legal protection – are proving a dangerous mix in India’s rural areas
  • Those accused of witchcraft tend to meet a grisly end

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Avantika Mehta
Avantika Mehta

Updated: 12:37pm, 29 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An abandoned room in Kanjia village of eastern Jharkhand state, India, where five women accused of witchcraft were murdered. Photo: AFP An abandoned room in Kanjia village of eastern Jharkhand state, India, where five women accused of witchcraft were murdered. Photo: AFP
An abandoned room in Kanjia village of eastern Jharkhand state, India, where five women accused of witchcraft were murdered. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE