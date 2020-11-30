People seen in face masks in Sapporo, Hokkaido, where Covid-19 cases have been fast rising. Photo: Kyodo
In Japan, discontent brews at PM Suga’s economic policies as Covid-19 cases keep rising
- PM Yoshihide Suga has continued to push the Go To Travel campaign even as daily infections have been exceeding 2,000 recently
- In the hotspot of Sapporo city, some elderly residents say the government seems to have prioritised economic plans over health concerns
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People seen in face masks in Sapporo, Hokkaido, where Covid-19 cases have been fast rising. Photo: Kyodo