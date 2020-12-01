Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the Serum Institute of India in Pune to review the progress and distribution process of the Covid-19 vaccine. EPA-EFE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the Serum Institute of India in Pune to review the progress and distribution process of the Covid-19 vaccine. EPA-EFE
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the Serum Institute of India in Pune to review the progress and distribution process of the Covid-19 vaccine. EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus India: can bull semen transport network be used for vaccine distribution?

  • Some see the cold-storage system used in the artificial insemination of cattle as suitable and scalable for Covid-19 vaccine use
  • Policymakers have approached private companies in the cold-chain network to both assess and bolster their capacities in preparation for mass distribution

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Vasudevan Sridharan
Vasudevan Sridharan

Updated: 8:23pm, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the Serum Institute of India in Pune to review the progress and distribution process of the Covid-19 vaccine. EPA-EFE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the Serum Institute of India in Pune to review the progress and distribution process of the Covid-19 vaccine. EPA-EFE
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the Serum Institute of India in Pune to review the progress and distribution process of the Covid-19 vaccine. EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE