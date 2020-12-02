Suneung examinees’ parents pray at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul for their children to pass the test. Photo: EPA-EFE Suneung examinees’ parents pray at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul for their children to pass the test. Photo: EPA-EFE
Suneung examinees’ parents pray at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul for their children to pass the test. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: South Korean students face double dread in Suneung college entrance exam and pandemic

  • About 490,000 Koreans will sit for the annual college entrance exam this year in the hope that their high scores will allow them to enter top universities
  • But students are fearful that the infamous Suneung – the Korean abbreviation for the College Scholastic Ability Test – could become a super-spreading event

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 2:08pm, 2 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Suneung examinees’ parents pray at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul for their children to pass the test. Photo: EPA-EFE Suneung examinees’ parents pray at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul for their children to pass the test. Photo: EPA-EFE
Suneung examinees’ parents pray at the Jogyesa temple in Seoul for their children to pass the test. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE