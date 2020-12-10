Workers put in place a temporary hospital ward made of shipping containers outside the Seoul Medical Centre on Thursday. Photo: AP Workers put in place a temporary hospital ward made of shipping containers outside the Seoul Medical Centre on Thursday. Photo: AP
Workers put in place a temporary hospital ward made of shipping containers outside the Seoul Medical Centre on Thursday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea uses shipping containers for hospital beds amid resurgence

  • With the number of cases rising to 700 from just 100 in a month, two public hospitals in the capital have been forced to build makeshift treatment facilities
  • Health minister warns that country is in ‘critical situation’ and that the coronavirus ‘has been spreading widely in cold weather’

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 7:19pm, 10 Dec, 2020

