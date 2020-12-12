A river canal in Ho Chi Minh City choked by mostly plastic waste. Photo: Sen Nguyen
Southeast Asia prepares to get dumped on as China enacts waste import ban
- On January 1, China will no longer be accepting waste from other countries, with Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia likely to feel the brunt of the new policy
- Although the three countries have taken steps to deal with mounting trash, corruption and weak policies could doom them to remain buried in refuse
