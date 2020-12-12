A river canal in Ho Chi Minh City choked by mostly plastic waste. Photo: Sen Nguyen A river canal in Ho Chi Minh City choked by mostly plastic waste. Photo: Sen Nguyen
A river canal in Ho Chi Minh City choked by mostly plastic waste. Photo: Sen Nguyen
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Southeast Asia prepares to get dumped on as China enacts waste import ban

  • On January 1, China will no longer be accepting waste from other countries, with Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia likely to feel the brunt of the new policy
  • Although the three countries have taken steps to deal with mounting trash, corruption and weak policies could doom them to remain buried in refuse

Topic |   Trade
Sen Nguyen
Sen Nguyen

Updated: 10:08am, 12 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A river canal in Ho Chi Minh City choked by mostly plastic waste. Photo: Sen Nguyen A river canal in Ho Chi Minh City choked by mostly plastic waste. Photo: Sen Nguyen
A river canal in Ho Chi Minh City choked by mostly plastic waste. Photo: Sen Nguyen
READ FULL ARTICLE