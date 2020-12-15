The Wuhan Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in China’s Hubei province is the focus of investigations into the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic. Illustration: SCMP
exclusive | WHO’s coronavirus detectives look to Wuhan market as undisclosed map surfaces
- A previously unpublished floor plan of the city’s Huanan market shows where people with the first recorded Covid-19 cases worked or shopped
- This comes as the WHO investigates the source of the virus, which China says originated elsewhere, and pandemic politics sours US-China relations
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
