The Wuhan Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in China’s Hubei province is the focus of investigations into the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic. Illustration: SCMP The Wuhan Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in China’s Hubei province is the focus of investigations into the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic. Illustration: SCMP
exclusive | WHO’s coronavirus detectives look to Wuhan market as undisclosed map surfaces

  • A previously unpublished floor plan of the city’s Huanan market shows where people with the first recorded Covid-19 cases worked or shopped
  • This comes as the WHO investigates the source of the virus, which China says originated elsewhere, and pandemic politics sours US-China relations

John Power and Simone McCarthy

Updated: 12:51pm, 15 Dec, 2020

