A woman attends a coronavirus test centre in Seoul. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus outbreak among Vietnamese at student dormitory in South Korea as Covid-19 cases hit record
- Twenty Vietnamese students at a dormitory in Boryeong City have been infected, with hundreds of others living at same facility to be tested
- News comes as country records a record 1,078 cases and warns of hospital bed shortage in the capital of Seoul
