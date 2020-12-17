The issue of cannabis legalisation around the world was once again thrust into the spotlight this month. Photo: Getty Images
Why is Asia divided on a green light for medical marijuana?
- A UN commission this month voted to reclassify cannabis as a drug that is less dangerous and has therapeutic benefits
- But Thailand is the sole Asian nation to legalise it for medical use, and some countries in the region oppose the resolution
Topic | Asean
