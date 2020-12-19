A discarded protective face mask lies on a parking place in November in Lausannem France. Photo: AFP A discarded protective face mask lies on a parking place in November in Lausannem France. Photo: AFP
A discarded protective face mask lies on a parking place in November in Lausannem France. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus vaccines will save 2021? Not so fast, here’s what the experts think

  • This Week in Asia asked five top public-health experts for their reflections on 12 months defined by the pandemic, and their outlook for next year
  • While vaccine announcements offer some hope, this isn’t over yet – not by a long shot

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
John Power
John Power

Updated: 7:29am, 19 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A discarded protective face mask lies on a parking place in November in Lausannem France. Photo: AFP A discarded protective face mask lies on a parking place in November in Lausannem France. Photo: AFP
A discarded protective face mask lies on a parking place in November in Lausannem France. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE