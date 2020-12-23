A beach in Fiji. The pandemic has wrecked the tourism-reliant economies of many Pacific nations. Photo: AP
Pacific Islands look to US, Australia, New Zealand for help with Covid-19 vaccines
- The geographical advantages that helped the likes of Tonga and Kiribati remain coronavirus free have also ended up hurting the tourism-dependent nations economically
- Their larger regional neighbours say they will lend a hand, but challenges include storage and distribution, anti-vaccination sentiment, and affordability
