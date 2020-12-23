Elderly residents walk along a street in the Toshima district of Tokyo. Photo: Bloomberg
Starvation death of mother and daughter in Japan reveals harsh cost of poverty in the time of coronavirus
- Support centres around the country have seen a surge in consultations, but the tragedy in Osaka shows that there are also those who fall through the safety net
- Evidence shows that phenomenon of ‘kodokishi’, or people dying alone and remaining undiscovered, is becoming increasingly frequent
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Elderly residents walk along a street in the Toshima district of Tokyo. Photo: Bloomberg