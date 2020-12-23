Migrant workers queue to meet Covid-19 officials in Bangkok on December 22, 2020. Photo: Reuters Migrant workers queue to meet Covid-19 officials in Bangkok on December 22, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Thailand mulls lockdown as coronavirus surge blamed on Myanmar workers

  • Some 1,300 new infections have been recorded since Sunday, mostly from migrant workers at shrimp farms in Samut Sakhon, just outside Bangkok
  • Authorities have imposed a ‘Singapore-style model’ to curb the workers’ movements amid fears the cluster could cripple the kingdom’s already battered economy

Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 6:31pm, 23 Dec, 2020

