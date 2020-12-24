Medical workers wearing protective gears work at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
How South Korea’s early coronavirus success left it struggling to contain latest wave
- This new wave is more persistent and widespread than any of the previous surges, and has led to an unprecedented spike in deaths
- Unlike previous waves of infections, the current surge of cases is being driven by smaller clusters at places like restaurants and offices, which are harder to trace
Medical workers wearing protective gears work at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP