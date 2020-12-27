Nurses taking care of newborns at a birthing care centre in Seoul. Photo: SCMP Nurses taking care of newborns at a birthing care centre in Seoul. Photo: SCMP
Nurses taking care of newborns at a birthing care centre in Seoul. Photo: SCMP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Can South Korea lift the world’s lowest birth rate by offering cash incentives?

  • The country’s total fertility rate has dropped to just 0.84, a world low and one that has policymakers worried enough to give incentives to couples to have babies
  • But Korean couples are put off by the high cost of raising children, and are unlikely to be swayed by the government’s offer of US$1,826 per birth starting in 2022

Topic |   South Korea
David D. Lee
David D. Lee

Updated: 8:11pm, 27 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Nurses taking care of newborns at a birthing care centre in Seoul. Photo: SCMP Nurses taking care of newborns at a birthing care centre in Seoul. Photo: SCMP
Nurses taking care of newborns at a birthing care centre in Seoul. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE