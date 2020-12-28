People in New Delhi wait in line for coronavirus tests. The Indian government has yet to lay out a specific schedule for when immunisations will begin. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus vaccine: Asia-Pacific countries tread cautiously in roll-out
- Authorities across the region have set out conservative timetables for starting immunisations, ranging from several weeks to the latter half of 2021
- Singapore was quick to approve Pfizer-BioNTech shot, but there are fears lower-income countries in the region are already being left behind
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People in New Delhi wait in line for coronavirus tests. The Indian government has yet to lay out a specific schedule for when immunisations will begin. Photo: Bloomberg