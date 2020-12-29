AstraZeneca president James Teague at a signing ceremony to seal a deal with Thailand to purchase the company’s Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE AstraZeneca president James Teague at a signing ceremony to seal a deal with Thailand to purchase the company’s Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE
AstraZeneca president James Teague at a signing ceremony to seal a deal with Thailand to purchase the company’s Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE

Coronavirus pandemic

This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus vaccine race: how many doses has each Asia-Pacific country ordered?

  • India is the runaway leader in number of doses secured, at 1.6 billion, while Vietnam has yet to announce any official deals
  • Among the countries planning to produce home-grown vaccines are Japan, Vietnam and Thailand

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
John PowerSonia SarkarSen Nguyen
John Power , Sonia Sarkar , Sen Nguyen and Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 12:01pm, 29 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
AstraZeneca president James Teague at a signing ceremony to seal a deal with Thailand to purchase the company’s Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE AstraZeneca president James Teague at a signing ceremony to seal a deal with Thailand to purchase the company’s Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE
AstraZeneca president James Teague at a signing ceremony to seal a deal with Thailand to purchase the company’s Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE