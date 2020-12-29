A May drill to prepare for Covid-19 in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. Photo: AFP A May drill to prepare for Covid-19 in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. Photo: AFP
A May drill to prepare for Covid-19 in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus pandemic: All stories

This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Mongolia pins hopes on vaccine, containment after its first coronavirus death

  • After being praised in November for its low infection rates, the country has now reported a total of over 1,000 Covid-19 cases
  • The government is considering various inoculation options, but analysts say there is some resistance in the country to a vaccine from China

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 8:09pm, 29 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A May drill to prepare for Covid-19 in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. Photo: AFP A May drill to prepare for Covid-19 in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. Photo: AFP
A May drill to prepare for Covid-19 in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE