A May drill to prepare for Covid-19 in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia. Photo: AFP
Mongolia pins hopes on vaccine, containment after its first coronavirus death
- After being praised in November for its low infection rates, the country has now reported a total of over 1,000 Covid-19 cases
- The government is considering various inoculation options, but analysts say there is some resistance in the country to a vaccine from China
