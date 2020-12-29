In 2017, researchers at Tohoku University calculated that if population decline continued at the current rate, the Japanese people would go extinct in August 3766. Photo: Getty Images In 2017, researchers at Tohoku University calculated that if population decline continued at the current rate, the Japanese people would go extinct in August 3766. Photo: Getty Images
In 2017, researchers at Tohoku University calculated that if population decline continued at the current rate, the Japanese people would go extinct in August 3766. Photo: Getty Images

‘Fear and finances’: births in Japan predicted to fall below this year’s record low over coronavirus concerns

  • The Japan Research Institute estimates a new low of fewer than 800,000 births in 2021, a further fall from the record low of 848,000 expected by the health ministry this year
  • More people are choosing not to have babies due to money worries as well as fears over being in hospitals in the time of Covid-19, analysts say.

Julian Ryall
Updated: 5:14pm, 29 Dec, 2020

