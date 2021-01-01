Japanese in protective masks walk to pray on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday. Photo: Reuters Japanese in protective masks walk to pray on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Japanese in protective masks walk to pray on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Foreign residents of Japan breathe sigh of relief on latest coronavirus measures

  • Permanent residents’ exemption for entry into country came after period where they were barred from coming back in after leaving
  • The block on re-entry had been criticised – including in business circles – for being discriminatory

Julian Ryall
Updated: 2:07pm, 1 Jan, 2021

