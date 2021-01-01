Japanese in protective masks walk to pray on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Foreign residents of Japan breathe sigh of relief on latest coronavirus measures
- Permanent residents’ exemption for entry into country came after period where they were barred from coming back in after leaving
- The block on re-entry had been criticised – including in business circles – for being discriminatory
